Belvidere police release bank robbery suspect photos

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Police have released surveillance photos of a man who they say robbed a Midland States Bank on Monday.

Authorities say it happened at the Midland States Bank located at the 600 block of S. State St. in Belvidere.

Police say the suspect entered the bank wearing a stocking cap and demanded money. The teller gave an unknown amount of money to the suspect who then ran away.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white/gray zip-up Nike sweatshirt and black stocking cap. He is described as thin man in his 20s who is about 6 feet tall.

The suspect did not imply he had a weapon or show a weapon during the robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is being asked to called the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135.