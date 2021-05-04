“All of this is predictable and all of this is preventable”: Rockford doctor says not a single COVID-19 patient in his hospital was fully vaccinated

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Last Friday Rockford hospitals reported a total of 62 patients being treated for COVD-19. Three days later that number jumped to 97.

"We have a lot of patients in the hospital right now with COVID-19," says SwedishAmerican Surgeon in Chief Dr. James Cole.

Dr. Cole says each of these COVID-19 patients in his hospital have something in common.

"We have had not one case of where a person required hospitalization from COVID-19who was fully vaccinated," says Cole. "Not one case."

"The vaccine is extraordinarily effective," says OSF Saint Anthony Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Bartlett. "The risk of becoming infected if you've had the full series is .02%. Two in 10,000."

These doctors say the proof of vaccine efficacy comes down to this recent surge, which they believe could have been prevented if patients were vaccinated.

"This goes back to everything I've been saying during this entire pandemic," says Cole. "All of this is predictable and all of this is preventable too. I urge everyone to get the COVID vaccine."

Dr. Bartlett says he believes this spike is somewhat due to a false sense of security in the community.

"I connect the spike to the people who think we're in the home stretch now," says Dr. Bartlett. "They don't want to wear a mask and take precautions. And we're coming to realize there's that third of the population that does not want to get the vaccine."