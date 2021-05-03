With storms out of the picture, cooler weather settles in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday's stormy weather exits quickly, and so does the summer heat and humidity. Cooler and mostly drier weather dominate the rest of the week, and possibly for the first half of May.

Slowly drying and cooling off:

After showers exit early Monday night, we should see a long break from the rain. A few spotty showers may develop between Tuesday morning and afternoon, but for the most part Tuesday stays dry and cloudy until near sunset. By that point, the sky clears out, leading to a sunny Wednesday.

The 70's and 80's are nowhere to be seen for much of this week.

Temperatures take quite a tumble Tuesday. By the afternoon, we'll be around 25 degrees colder than Sunday! Highs stay in the upper 50's, though a few spots like Rockford might get up to 60 degrees.

Without much cloud cover Tuesday night, we may cool close to frosty levels. Lows Tuesday night fall to the upper 30's, so keep an eye on the forecast. We'll update you as we head into Tuesday night as to whether we could see frost or not.

The weather remains cooler for Wednesday, despite seeing a lot of sunshine. Temperatures rise into the middle 60's, or about 5 degrees below average.

More shower chances:

Late in the week, temperatures don't change much. We'll stay in the low 60's for highs through the weekend, and lows cool to the low 40's overnight.

More light rainfall is on the way, likely Thursday and again this weekend.

Our rain chances vary throughout the rest of the week. Thursday has a chance for light rain, but no storms (at least for now). Friday then turns sunny and dry again.

The weekend provides a couple low chances for rain. We most likely see rain showers later in the day on Saturday. Sunday could see some spotty rainfall, but chances are a little lower for now. Sunday could end up dry, depending on which weather model you look at. We'll see which one wins out by the end of the week.

Cooler long term?:

We may be stuck below 70 degrees for a while. Our 10-day forecast shows slightly warmer next week, but only to the upper 60's. Looking beyond that, colder than usual weather is favored by the Climate Prediction Center.

Cooler weather is possible into the middle of May.

This doesn't guarantee that we stay cooler, but that's how the weather trends for now through the middle of May. After a fairly warm April, we could head in the opposite direction for a while this month.

