Wisconsin Guard soldier, friend charged in Capitol attack

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Army National Guard member and his friend have been charged with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack. Abram Markofski and Brandon Nelson are charged with four counts including entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Markofski joined the National Guard in 2019 and is currently a private. An FBI affidavit says Nelson told agents that he and Markofski drove to Washington to see President Donald Trump’s political rally and both he and Markofski admitted to entering the Capitol. Hundreds of cases have been brought against people who entered the Capitol as Trump supporters stormed the building, seeking to block certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.