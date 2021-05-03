White Sox’s Robert could miss rest of year with hip flexor

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox center fielder Luis Robert could miss the remainder of the season because of a torn right hip flexor, another major blow for a team eyeing a deep playoff run. General manager Rick Hahn said tests confirmed the injury. There will be more consultations with specialists in the next few days before they determine whether Robert needs surgery. Either way, Hahn said Robert won’t resume baseball activities for three to four months. It’s not clear if he will play again this year. The White Sox were already without slugging outfielder Eloy Jiménez, who is expected to miss most of the season after rupturing his left pectoral tendon in spring training.