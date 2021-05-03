Velasquez expected to start for Philadelphia against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (17-11, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (13-15, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 6.57 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -115, Brewers -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

The Phillies are 9-6 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia is slugging .374 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .598 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Brewers are 9-3 in road games. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .216 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Billy McKinney leads the team with a mark of .242.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 27 hits and has 16 RBIs.

Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with 21 RBIs and is batting .220.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .229 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Zack Godley: (finger), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (toe), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.