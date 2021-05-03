US appeals court considers Idaho transgender athletes ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A U.S. appeals court gave little indication of how it might rule concerning the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women’s sports team. The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard virtual arguments Monday in the case that could have far-ranging consequences as more states follow conservative Idaho’s lead. Idaho passed its law last year, and more than 20 states have considered such proposals this year. Bans have been enacted in several states. The judges focused at one point on whether the case was still relevant because one of the plaintiffs had dropped out of Boise State University.