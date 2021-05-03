Spectrum School brings home problem solving trophy, first time in 15 years a Rockford school won

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Some of Illinois' best problem solvers are right here in Rockford.

Spectrum's Middle School team won first place in Illinois Future Problem Solving in both the written and presentation competitions.

Monday, the Executive Director of Illinois Future Problem Solving came to the school to present the state championship trophy and medals to the team. He says this is the first time in 15 years a team in Rockford won.

"This is the top team out of 50 teams that were invited to the state," said Trevor Steinbach. "That's a great honor because they're competing against some of the top schools in the state of Illinois to win this."

Spectrum's team will go on to compete in the international competition in June.