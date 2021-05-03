Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 4:40PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 4:40PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
At 439 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Morrison to near Sheffield to near
La Fayette. Movement was east at 40 mph.
Winds up to 45 mph are possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Sterling, Kewanee, Rock Falls, Princeton, Morrison, Hennepin, Spring
Valley, Galva, Prophetstown, DePue, Erie, Granville, Walnut, Ladd,
Wyanet, Atkinson, Sheffield, Annawan, Tiskilwa and Tampico.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 25 and 70.
Interstate 88 between mile markers 20 and 44.
Interstate 180 between mile markers 1 and 13.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.