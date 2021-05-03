Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 4:40PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 439 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Morrison to near Sheffield to near

La Fayette. Movement was east at 40 mph.

Winds up to 45 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Sterling, Kewanee, Rock Falls, Princeton, Morrison, Hennepin, Spring

Valley, Galva, Prophetstown, DePue, Erie, Granville, Walnut, Ladd,

Wyanet, Atkinson, Sheffield, Annawan, Tiskilwa and Tampico.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 25 and 70.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 20 and 44.

Interstate 180 between mile markers 1 and 13.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.