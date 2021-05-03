Significant Weather Advisory until MON 5:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE…LEE AND

SOUTHERN OGLE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT…

At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Erie to Kewanee. Movement was northeast

at 45 mph.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. If

these storms intensify, a warning will be needed.

Locations impacted include…

Dixon, Peru, La Salle, Rochelle, Mendota, Oregon, Mount Morris,

Amboy, Polo, North Utica, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Paw Paw, Lost

Nation, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Grand Detour, Lee, Compton and

Steward.

This includes… Castle Rock State Park, Lee County Fairgrounds,

Ogle County Fairgrounds, Sauk Valley College, Tri-County Fairgrounds,

and White Pines State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&