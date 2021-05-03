Rosecrance’s annual Flower Day fundraiser set for Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For Rosecrance, the Thursday before Mother's Day marks one of its biggest fundraisers — Flower Day at Gensler Gardens.

Proceeds raised from this year's Flower Day will benefit the Rosecrance Kinley Fund, which provides financial help for those who cannot afford mental health and substance abuse treatment, and other Rosecrance programs.

"We have the opportunity to earn up to $25,000 in the day. So it's a significant fundraiser and a really big commitment from the Gensler family," Rosecrance Foundation Executive Director Anne Boccignine said.

Gensler Gardens is a local, family owned greenhouse located in Loves Park, 102 Orth Rd, and Davis Junction, 8631 11th St.