Rockford City Council welcomes new aldermen

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new era has officially begun for Rockford City Council.

On Monday night, city council swore in five new aldermen. The new members are Gabrielle Tornia (Fifth Ward), Aprel Prunty (Sixth Ward), Janessa Wilkins (Seventh Ward), Gina Meeks (12th Ward) and Mark Bonne (14th Ward).

They replace Ann Thompson-Kelly (Seventh Ward), Ginger Hanley (12th Ward), Nataivas Ervins (Sixth Ward) and Venita Hervey (Fifth Ward). Those four alderman took part in their final council meeting Monday night.

The 14th Ward became vacant after Joe Chiarelli left to become Chairman of the Winnebago County Board.