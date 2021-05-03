COVID-19 hospitalizations spike over the weekend in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The number of people in a Rockford hospital because of COVID-19 jumped over the weekend.

On Friday, the three Rockford hospitals, Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican, announced they were providing in-patient care for 62 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive.

On Monday, the hospitals say they're now treating 97 people because of the virus, an increase of 35 patients over the weekend.

While the numbers in Rockford went up over the weekend, the region saw a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 104 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Region 1 as of May 2. On Friday, April 30, IDPH reported 110 people in the hospital because of the virus.

It also means 97 of the 104 hospitalizations in Region 1 are in Rockford hospitals.

In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, the Winnebago County Health Department is holding another walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

All Illinois residents ages 16 and older eligible to walk-in and receive the vaccine with no appointment from 2-6 p.m. at the Community Vaccination Site at the former K-Mart, located at 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd. in Rockford.

Those under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

