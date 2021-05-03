Skip to Content

Clinton Morris sworn in as new Mayor of Belvidere

New
10:54 pm Top Stories
BELVI MAYOR SWEARING IN 10BVO
Clinton Morris is sworn into office as the next Mayor of Belvidere during Monday night's city council meeting.

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The City of Belvidere officially has a new mayor.

Clinton Morris was sworn in as mayor at Monday night's Belvidere City Council meeting. Morris defeated incumbent Mike Chamberlain in April's election.

Among his goals, Morris told 13 WREX he specifically wants to cut Belvidere Township's portion of taxes because he believes that money doesn't go to good enough use. He also said he wants to put out a more competitive bid process for waste collection to save taxpayer money.

Morris will lead the city for the next four years.

Nick Landi

Nick Landi is a News Producer at 13 WREX. He has worked at WREX in that role since joining the station in 2018. He is a graduate of Illinois State University.

More Stories

Skip to content