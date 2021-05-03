Clinton Morris sworn in as new Mayor of Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The City of Belvidere officially has a new mayor.

Clinton Morris was sworn in as mayor at Monday night's Belvidere City Council meeting. Morris defeated incumbent Mike Chamberlain in April's election.

Among his goals, Morris told 13 WREX he specifically wants to cut Belvidere Township's portion of taxes because he believes that money doesn't go to good enough use. He also said he wants to put out a more competitive bid process for waste collection to save taxpayer money.

Morris will lead the city for the next four years.