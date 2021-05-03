Clean megaprojects divide surprise group: environmentalists

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — America’s patchwork of environmental and conservation groups have disparate opinions about large-scale renewable energy projects that could rise during President Joe Biden’s tenure. The groups all agree about the need to reduce U.S. fossil fuel use to fight climate change. But there are deep disputes about the wisdom of projects that will have their own impact on the environment. Some argue that projects like the planned Vineyard Wind offshore wind project off New England will kill birds. Other projects, such as the Champlain Hudson Power Express clean power cable in New York, have generated complaints from environmentalists about ecosystem loss. Elsewhere projects have sparked debate about whether they are simply too big.