China’s UN envoy: Myanmar violence could lead to civil war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China’s U.N. ambassador is urging stronger diplomatic efforts to resolve the confrontation in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup. Zhang Jun expressed concern that further violence could lead to a chaotic situation in Myanmar “and even a civil war.” Zhang Jun strongly backed calls by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for an immediate cessation of violence and talks as a first step. He also warned that “any wrong handling” of the situation might escalate tension. Zhang instead reiterated that China opposed sanctions and instead advocated diplomacy as a path to bring the country back to normal.