Bulls face the 76ers on 3-game losing streak

Philadelphia 76ers (43-21, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (26-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup against Philadelphia after losing three straight games.

The Bulls are 16-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 26.8 assists per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 5.1.

The 76ers are 27-9 in conference games. Philadelphia has a 22-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 76ers won 127-105 in the last matchup on March 11. Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 24 points, and Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is third on the Bulls with 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 14.1 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Thaddeus Young is shooting 55.6% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ben Simmons leads the 76ers averaging 6.9 assists while scoring 14.5 points per game. Seth Curry is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 103.6 points, 44 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 46.8% shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Nikola Vucevic: day to day (adductor), Troy Brown Jr.: out (ankle), Cristiano Felicio: day to day (illness), Zach LaVine: day to day (health and safety protocols).

76ers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.