Boylan, Winnebago score 1-run wins over rivals

ROCKFORD/WINNEBAGO (WREX) — The rain came down and that was just fine with Boylan's baseball team. The Titans edged rival Hononegah, 3-2, in a game called due to rain. The Indians took a 4-3 lead in the 6th inning, but the rain did not allow the teams to complete the inning, so the game reverted back to the final completed inning, giving Boylan the 5-inning win. The Titans battled back from a 2-0 deficit when Joey Appino ripped a 2-run double to centerfield, putting Boylan on top 3-2. The two teams will meet again Wednesday as the NIC-10 contenders try to position themselves for a run at a conference title this year.

In the Big Northern Conference, Winnebago edged Byron, 2-1, in 6 innings in another game shortened by rain. Winnebago lefty Jason Buhl struck out 11 batters in 5 innings of work to keep the Tigers bats quiet for the majority of the game.