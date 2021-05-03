Bomb explodes near school, wounds 21 in western Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Provincial officials in western Afghanistan say a bomb has exploded near a school wounding 21 people, many them young students. A Farah province health department official says at least 10 of the wounded were students at the school between the ages of 7 and 13. He added that three of the wounded were in critical condition. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, though Taliban insurgents have a presence in the region. The bombing comes three days after a powerful suicide truck bombing struck a guesthouse in eastern Afghanistan killing 21 people and wounding 90 others.