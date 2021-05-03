Bank robbed in Belvidere, suspect still at large

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Authorities are looking for a bank robbery suspect after a Midland States Bank was robbed Monday morning.

Authorities say it happened at the Midland States Bank located at the 600 block of S. State St. in Belvidere.

Shane Woody, the Chief of the Belvidere Police Department, said during a press briefing that the suspect entered the bank with a mask/stocking cap on. The suspect demanded money from a teller.

The teller then gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect ran off. The suspect is described as a 6 foot male with a thin build in his 20s.

Chief Woody was the suspect show a weapon or imply he had a weapon during the robbery.

The suspect is still at large, according to police. He is not believed to be a threat to the public, according to Woody.

All the nearby businesses, schools and day cares were put on lockdown following the robbery, but those lockdowns have since been lifted.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The FBI has been called to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is being asked to called the Belvidere Police Department.