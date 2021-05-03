Aho, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 5-2, Chicago eliminated

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored twice in the second period on the way to a hat trick, helping the Carolina Hurricanes roll past Chicago 5-2, eliminating the Blackhawks from postseason contention. Dougie Hamilton and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who entered this game leading the race for the Presidents’ Trophy awarded to the team with the league’s best regular-season record. They led nearly the entire way, going up 2-0 in the opening period and then getting Aho’s scores to blow the game open en route to their fourth straight win.