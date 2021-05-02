US Air Force flight in Mideast uses call sign ‘Pickle Rick’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Someone in the U.S. Air Force apparently watches the cartoon “Rick and Morty.” An Air Force KC-10 Extender that flew out of Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday used the call sign “PIKLRICK” on a mission that saw it fly east over the Gulf of Oman. The KC-10A is an aircraft that refuels warplanes in flight. The call sign appears to be a nod to an episode in which one of the titular characters in the Cartoon Network show turns himself into a pickle to escape a family therapy session. Asked about the call sign, a U.S. Air Force spokeswoman said it came from “no particular reason other than a bit of morale for the crew.”