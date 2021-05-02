Shaw sends Brewers to 6-5 win over Dodgers in 11 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw homered and hit a game-winning single, and the Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs in the 11th inning to beat the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5. Los Angeles, which has dropped three straight to Milwaukee, also lost starter Dustin May to an apparent arm injury after he had thrown just 27 pitches. May will have an MRI and is headed to the injured list. The game was tied at 2 after nine innings and 3-all after 10. In the 11th, Drew Smith hit a two-run triple off Drew Rasmussen to give the Dodgers a 5-3 lead — but the Brewers rallied.