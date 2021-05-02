Rockford Speedway Hosts Import Face-Off

ROCKFORD (WREX0— The Import Face-Off National Car Show and Drag Racing Series was hosted on Sunday.

Spectators saw cars, trucks, and bikes drive around the track while showing off their moves.

General manager David Deery says it's great to see people come back to the speedway.

"You almost get goosebumps honestly when the lines are coming in and the people are smiling and they are all having fun, that's what it's all about," said David Deery

The speedway's 74th season opener is next Saturday.