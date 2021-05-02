Rockford Peaches play ball to celebrate the history of women in sports

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Bats were swung and balls were hit at Midway Village Museum on Sunday, all to celebrate the history of women in sports

The Rockford Peaches Baseball Living History League played against the Mary B's, a team from the Bickford Senior Living Facility.

The re-enactment game gave people the chance to learn about women in sports and the role the Rockford Peaches played.

One educator says we must continue to share this history, especially with the next generation.

"My generation had the movie, so we remember this. But our kids and the generation coming up today, it's something new for them. And a lot of them don't know that during world war two, women played baseball, not softball, baseball," said Caitlin Treece.

People were also able to check out the Rockford Peaches exhibit as part of the admission.