Rockford locals celebrated the Kentucky Derby in a creative fashion

ROCKFORD (WREX)-After a year unlike any other, the Kentucky was held today and spectators came back ready to celebrate.

Last year the pandemic delayed the Big Race at Churchill Downs until September, and it was held without spectators.

But this year America's longest continuously held sporting event returns to its traditional spot on the calendar. The first Saturday in May.

Today's attendance was restricted to about 45,000 which is about 100,000 less than usual.

Medina Spirit finished in first place today. But the celebration didn't stop in Louisville.

The annual Kentucky Derby party at Don Carter lanes was hosted today. Outside in the parking, people put on their Derby hats and watch the race.

There was uncertainty if this year's party was going to happen because of the pandemic. But with a decrease in numbers and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, city leaders approved the party a couple weeks ago.

"Everybody getting their shots and stuff, everyone feels safe. and so we are out here keeping social distancing and having a good time,"Jamey Funk, Bar Manager.

People were able to place bets on the race and win prizes.