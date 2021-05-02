Robert Dofflemyer, Megan Thiravong win PrairieView Gold Medal Classic

BYRON (WREX) — Robert Dofflemyer shot a 73 in the final round of the PrarieView Gold Medal Classic Sunday to win the tournament by one stroke. He finished with a 153 overall through Saturday and Sunday. Dofflemyer came into the day five strokes behind Garrett Ralston, who came into Sunday with the lead. Andrew Canfield, Matthew Thimjon and Dennis Reedy all finished tied for second shooting a 154 over the course of the weekend.

Megan Thiravong won the women's flight, shooting a 159, nine strokes ahead of Hui Chong Dofflemyer who finished with a 168. Joanna Sharp rounded out the weekend finishing with a score of 162.