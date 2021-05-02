Skip to Content

Robert Dofflemyer, Megan Thiravong win PrairieView Gold Medal Classic

BYRON (WREX) — Robert Dofflemyer shot a 73 in the final round of the PrarieView Gold Medal Classic Sunday to win the tournament by one stroke. He finished with a 153 overall through Saturday and Sunday. Dofflemyer came into the day five strokes behind Garrett Ralston, who came into Sunday with the lead. Andrew Canfield, Matthew Thimjon and Dennis Reedy all finished tied for second shooting a 154 over the course of the weekend.

Megan Thiravong won the women's flight, shooting a 159, nine strokes ahead of Hui Chong Dofflemyer who finished with a 168. Joanna Sharp rounded out the weekend finishing with a score of 162.

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

