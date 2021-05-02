Report: Northwestern promotes Polisky to athletic director

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Tribune reports Northwestern has decided to promote longtime deputy athletic director Mike Polisky replace Jim Phillips as athletic director. A Chicago area native, Polisky joined Northwestern’s athletic department in 2010 after working for the Arena Football League’s Chicago Rush and American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves. He worked closely with Phillips in branding and strategy and helped develop the “Chicago’s Big Ten Team” marketing campaign. Phillips had been Northwestern’s AD since 2008, leading the athletic department through a period of success in competition and growth in facilities before he was hired as ACC commissioner in December.