Plesac scheduled to start for Indians at White Sox

Cleveland Indians (12-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-11, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (1-3, 5.81 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -162, Indians +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cleveland will face off on Sunday.

The White Sox are 7-5 against AL Central teams. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .342 leads the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an OBP of .418.

The Indians are 10-8 against the rest of their division. Cleveland’s lineup has 32 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with seven homers.

The White Sox won the last meeting 7-3. Lance Lynn notched his second victory and Tim Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Triston McKenzie took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mercedes leads the White Sox with 33 hits and has 16 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with seven home runs and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Indians: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Garrett Crochet: (upper back), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.