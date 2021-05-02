Over 90 German police injured in May Day riots

BERLIN (AP) — The German Police Union says at least 93 police officers were injured and 354 protesters were detained when traditional May Day rallies in Berlin turned violent. More than 20 different rallies took place in the German capital on Saturday. A leftist march of 8,000 people through the city’s Neukoelln and Kreuzberg neighborhood turned violent. Protesters threw bottles and rocks at officers, and burned garbage containers and wooden pallets. In France, May Day marches in Paris and the southern city of Lyon were also marred by scattered violence. French police made 56 arrests.