Officials say Illinois approaching 10M COVID-19 vaccines

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois health officials say the state is nearing 10 million COVID-19 vaccines. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday that Illinois has roughly 11.8 million vaccines on hand, of which more than 9.3 million have been administered. Meanwhile, the state logged another 1,860 new confirmed and probable infections and 27 more COVID-19 deaths. Overall, Illinois has totaled more than 1.3 million cases and 22,019 deaths. With COVID-19 cases declining, some restrictions are easing. That includes Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot saying some sports fans will be allowed to return to the United Center for the first time in more than a year.