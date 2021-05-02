New stage in Rome’s Colosseum will restore majestic view

ROME (AP) — Italy’s culture minister says a project to build a high-tech, light-weight stage inside the Roman Colosseum will allow visitors a central viewpoint from within the ancient structure “to see the majesty of the monument.” The minister on Sunday announced a 18.5 million euro ($22 million) contract to build and install the retractable structure that will restore the traditional “arena,” or stage for combat for gladiatorial shows in ancient Rome. The stage was original to the 1st Century amphitheater and existed until the 1800s when it was removed for archaeological digs on the subterranean levels of the ancient structure.