Lebanon detains 2 suspected of drug smuggling to Saudi

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s outgoing interior minister says authorities have arrested two brothers suspected of sending a shipment of drugs to Saudi Arabia. Mohamed Fehmi told local MTV television station Sunday during a tour to the Lebanon-Syria border that Interpol is also following a third suspect. He gave no other details, saying only that the case is still under investigation. In late April, Saudi Arabia announced it had seized over 5 million pills of the amphetamine Captagon hidden in a shipment of pomegranates coming from Lebanon. Asked if the militant Hezbollah group is involved, Fehmi said that according to his security information they are not.