Iranian foreign minister apologizes for leaked comments

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has apologized for recorded comments that were leaked to the public last week, creating a firestorm in Iran less than two months before presidential elections. The recordings of Mohammad Javad Zarif include frank comments on the late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2020. The attack at the time brought the U.S. and Iran to the brink of war. Soleimani’s funeral processions in Iran drew millions of people to the streets. In the recordings, Zarif criticizes Soleimani’s separate relations with Russia. He apologized Sunday.