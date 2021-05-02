Indian leader’s party takes electoral hit amid virus surge

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi suffered a resounding defeat in a key state election, indicating his Hindu nationalist party’s political strength may be slipping as the country struggles under its coronavirus surge. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party was unable to dislodge West Bengal state’s firebrand chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, after a hard-fought campaign. His party retained power in northeastern Assam state but lost in two southern states. Modi already has faced stiff challenges in the local legislative elections, and the vote results are no threat to him continuing as prime minister. But analysts say the results weaken Modi’s position as the pandemic worsens its impact on India’s people and the collapsing health system.