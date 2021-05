ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's been well over a year since any fan has been able to sit inside the BMO Harris Bank Center. Saturday broke the long drought of an empty arena in Rockford, as limited fans were able to watch their home team take down the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2.

Brandon Pirri, Dylan McLaughlin and Alec Regula all scored for Rockford, while Ivan Namilov had 17 saves on 19 shots for the IceHogs.