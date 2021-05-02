Hoo Haven hosted a community spring baby shower fundraiser for the animals

ROCKFORD (WREX)- On Saturday a local wildlife rehab center was able to put on a special fundraiser with the help of some cute furry friends.

Volunteers at Hoo Haven's wildlife rehabilitation center hosted a community spring baby shower.

People were able to check the new born animals and learn about them.

The event was free but people were encouraged to bring small baby shower gifts for the newborns, purchase items from the gift shop or bring a small cash donation.

The Rehab says, it was grateful to be able to host a fundraiser, after last year's fundraiser was cancelled due to COVID.

"For a year and a half, we have had nothing. No programs, and that is one of the ways we help support ourselves. so this event is to let people know we are up and alive and we are doing good," Karen Herdklotz, Director of Hoo Haven.

The Rehab center is ready to host programs again for schools or clubs.