Habitat for Humanity build a home for a local Rockford Family

ROCKFORD (WREX)-Spring is the season where a lot of people break out their tool belts for summer projects, and Habitat for Humanity is no different.

Saturday marked the beginning of the charity's build season where dozens of volunteers will help build six houses for families in need over the spring and summer.

"This is a legacy for them. This is something that they get to do that none of their family members have been able to do in the past. This is something they get to teach their kids and provide financial stability and pass an asset down to their kids," Keri Asevedo, Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director.

Devonna Float and Destiny Stamps will move in to one of the houses built this season, and says both seeing and working on the house as it nears completion fills them with emotion.

"Actually seeing the process being complete, being closer to being in my own home, being able to have that security for my family. There's all types of emotions going on inside," Float says.

According to the future homeowner, this home will give her and her family a sense of peace and a space they can call home.

"Being able to give my children something when I leave and having security. Being able to be secure and know that this is home," Float said.

Habitat for Humanity says, it's still looking for volunteers throughout the spring and summer, and says people can sign up on their website if they want to help out.