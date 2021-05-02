Dozens of Belvidere students complete major art project

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A lot of us probably look back at group projects in high school and middle school with some level of frustration and disdain. However, some students at Belvidere Central and Belvidere North took on that challenge and made something special out of it.

The middle school and high school teamed up to design, craft and paint an art project which Belvidere Central Middle School Art Teacher Jeni Landsee says was to give boost to the community.

"We wanted to have a project that would uplift the community during the time of COVID during a time where everyone was craving attention," Landsee said.

Outside of the large hands, the project also included small, individually painted tiles. Those tiles were included to make sure everyone, even students still learning remotely, could contribute to the project.

Belvidere Central student Josoyn Cnota says it was special seeing all the tiles that helped represent everyone's style.

"It just shows everyone's artistic styles which is nice to me because as an artist, it's cool to see everyone else's perspective," Cnota said.

The display is on Lincoln Ave in Belvidere by William Grady Pool.