3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) --Three people were killed and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized and broke apart just off the San Diego coast.

Officials suspect it was a human smuggling operation. Lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma.

Seven people were pulled from the waves, including three who drowned and were pronounced dead at the scene. One person was rescued from a cliff and 22 others managed to make it to shore on their own.