Young scores 33, Capela has double-double, Hawks beat Bulls

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 33 points, Clint Capela had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game slide with a 108-97 victory over the undermanned Chicago Bulls. Playing without Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls took their first double-digit lead on Thaddeus Young’s tip shot in the first minute of the third quarter. But the Hawks went on a 13-0 run, and Chicago quickly called timeout at the 9:15 mark of the third after John Collins’ 3 from the right wing put Atlanta up 67-65. The Hawks didn’t trail again. Thaddeus Young led the Bulls with 20 points, and Patrick Williams scored 15 of his 19 in the first half.