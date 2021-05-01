GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General: Scene at Green Bay casino 'contained,' no threat to community; no word on injuries.

Scene at Oneida Casino in Green Bay, WI is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.



Only updates from @WisDOJ & @sheriffbc (Brown Co. Sheriff's Office) are official incident statements. All others unconfirmed. @WBAY @fox11news @WFRVLocal5 @NBC26 @gbpressgazette — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) May 2, 2021

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. Spokesperson Bobbi Webster said Saturday evening that she didn't have information on how many were shot or their conditions. She said she also did not have confirmation that anyone had been arrested.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff's Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident. Webster cited Oneida police and casino security for her information. She said people were being cleared out of the casino.