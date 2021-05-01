Windy conditions stick around as does the warmth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This weekend has brought near record warmth as well as windy conditions to the Stateline. These conditions stick around for Sunday as we see a change with rain and cooler temperatures for next week.

Windy weekend:

Gusty winds will stick around for a windy Sunday.

The warm temperatures brought windy conditions to our area. There is a wind advisory in effect for northern Illinois that went into effect at noon today and will be valid until 7pm this evening.

The wind advisory features sustained winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour. Wind gusts are the main concern as they may gusts up to 50 miles per hour. The strongest winds can be seen into the afternoon before sunset.

These winds may break a few smaller tree branches, move any patio furniture and may also cause difficulties driving. With these stronger winds and dry conditions, there is an enhanced risk for fire weather. Any planned burning should be postponed and it is important to be careful with any open flames.

Windy conditions are expected for Sunday as well with wind gusts expected to reach 30 miles per hour.

Tied the record:

Rockford tied the high of 88° today!

As we saw the temperatures climb into the 80s today, we actually tied the record of a high of 88 degrees! The first record was seen back in 1952 and again in 1992. The normal high for May 1st is 67 degrees so we are quite lucky to see this heat.

This summer tease will continue into Sunday as we have another day with highs in the middle 80s. If you didn't get a chance to enjoy the heat today, tomorrow is the day to do it.

Once we head into the next week, temperatures will flirt with the 70s on Monday and continue to drop into the lower 60s for a majority of the week.

Rainy start:

Monday brings soggy conditions after a dry weekend.

Heading into tomorrow, keep an eye on the sky. There is a slight chance for rain scattered showers into Sunday night. A few models are bringing in some rain into the evening as well.

The best chance for rain will be on Monday. Scattered showers and even some thunderstorms will fall Sunday night into Monday morning. There may be a break in the showers, however we will see a soggy start to our week.

By Monday afternoon, some areas may see heavier rainfall with a clap of thunder or two. These showers and storms will be off-and-on throughout Monday night. After Monday, there is a slight chance for rain on Thursday but we stay mostly quiet for next week.