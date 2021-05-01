Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa
and north central and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Now through 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Along with strong winds, low relative
humidities will lead to a localized elevated fire danger.
Boaters should also be prepared for strong winds while out on
the water.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&