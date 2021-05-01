Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 3:49AM CDT until May 1 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In addition to the strong and gusty winds,

warm conditions and low afternoon relative humidity values will

result in an elevated fire danger.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.