Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 3:26AM CDT until May 1 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 3:26AM CDT until May 1 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Stephenson County.
* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Along with strong winds, low relative
humidities will lead to a localized elevated fire danger.
Boaters should also be prepared for strong winds while out on
the water.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.