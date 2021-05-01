Skip to Content

Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 3:26AM CDT until May 1 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Stephenson County.

* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Along with strong winds, low relative
humidities will lead to a localized elevated fire danger.
Boaters should also be prepared for strong winds while out on
the water.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

