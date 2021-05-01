Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 3:17PM CDT until May 1 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa

and north central and northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Now through 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Along with strong winds, low relative

humidities will lead to a localized elevated fire danger.

Boaters should also be prepared for strong winds while out on

the water.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.