Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Dane, Jefferson

and Green Counties.

* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Boaters on inland lakes out for the

Wisconsin fishing opener should be prepared for buffeting

southwest winds and high waves. The strongest winds are

expected Saturday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

