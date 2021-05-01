Skip to Content

Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

3:49 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Lee IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In addition to the strong and gusty winds,
warm conditions and low afternoon relative humidity values will
result in an elevated fire danger.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

