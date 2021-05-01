Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In addition to the strong and gusty winds,
warm conditions and low afternoon relative humidity values will
result in an elevated fire danger.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
